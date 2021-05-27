A DOCTOR who is now a Tory MSP has told Holyrood he did not hug his newborn daughter for eight weeks because he feared giving her coronavirus.

Sandesh Gulhane also said his seven-year-old son asked why he had stopped loving him after he "kept his distance" to protect him.

The 39-year-old, who represents the Glasgow region, opened up about the impact of the pandemic in his maiden speech in the Scottish Parliament.

He said he stood for election "to voice the pain of my patients, to voice the burn out of my colleagues, to voice everyone’s desperate wish for us to work together".

Mr Gulhane said he was born to immigrant parents from India who "came here with nothing".

He started as a doctor in 2006 and later settled in Glasgow.

He added: "I am a frontline doctor, having worked in A&E, out-of-hours and seeing patients in general practice.

"As the pandemic struck, I did what thousands of other Scottish healthcare workers did. I kept seeing my patients."

He said he had seen the "bravery and humanity" of his colleagues "shine very brightly indeed" during the pandemic.

He added: “But I had low points too.

"When my lockdown baby was born, I stayed away because of the fear of passing Covid to her. I did not hug her for eight weeks. My newborn baby.

“But I kept seeing my patients. I kept my distance from my seven-year-old son because of the fear of passing Covid to him.

"And one day he asked my wife why I didn’t love him any more. Had he done something wrong?

"But like my nursing colleagues I kept seeing my patients.”

Mr Gulhane said he had come to Parliament to "represent the Scottish NHS, my patients, my colleagues, to make them feel like they truly have a voice".