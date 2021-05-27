ALBA MPs voted for plans to bring in a nature recovery and tree planting strategy in England, but failed to vote on the Government’s Budget legislation.

Kenny MacAskill and Neale Hanvey said previously they would not be ‘sojourning’ to London to appear in the Commons regularly, nor would they be voting on every issue unrelated to Scotland.

However The Herald can reveal that both MPs voted yesterday for two amendments to the UK Government’s Environment Bill specifically related to England, which included ensuring there was a tree strategy in the country and determining what percentage of tree cover there was.

Another amendment to the bill, which the two MPs voted for, was relating to conservation strategies set out by Natural England - the English wildlife and nature body.

In contrast, neither Mr Hanvey nor Mr MacAskill chose to vote in the Finance Bill at the start of this week.

The Finance Bill is considered one of the most important in Westminster as it sets out in law what the Chancellor announces at the Budget, and has an impact on all nations of the UK including Scotland.

Also not voting in the Finance Bill were four Conservative MPs, Labour’s Angela Eagle, all seven Sinn Fein MPs, DUP MP Jim Shannon, the speaker and deputy speakers of the Commons (who do not vote anyway).

In a statement earlier this month, the Alba MPs confirmed they would be taking less frequent trips to Westminster following their party’s defeat in the Holyrood elections, but confirmed the party was not “abstentionist”.

Their statement said they would use the “platform” of Westminster “to utilise the resource it offers through the ability to question and obtain information. Both of those factors are critical for our party’s success.”

They also said: “Attendance in the Commons will be when it affords an opportunity to promote Scottish interests, not a routine sojourn to London. There’s plenty work to be doing in our constituencies and across Scotland, and that’ll be our focus. We’ll vote when appropriate on issues as they arise.”

The MPs previously came under fire after missing several key votes in parliament after defecting from the SNP.

Asked why they voted for tree planting strategies in England, but not for the Finance Bill, Mr MacAskill said: “The environment is universal in impact.”

Mr Hanvey said he "would have voted" in the Finance Bill "however, as with all parties we’re operating a bit of a tag team due to Covid."

He added: "This week I am working remotely and there has been some teething issue with the proxy system. This appear to have been the main issue.

"As you know our votes are largely inconsequential in the face of the massive Conservative majority."

Alistair Carmichael, veteran Liberal Democrat MP, said the voting decisions showed the MPs ‘didn’t care’ about their jobs.

He said: “This is an early indication of just how little the ALBA MPs understand or even care about the job that they were elected to do. It is already clear that they will take part in parliamentary business when it suits them rather than when their constituents need them to.

“I am sure that the foresters of England will appreciate their support for a tree strategy in England.

“Their constituents whose lives will be affected by the Finance Bill on which they did not bother to vote, may be less impressed.”