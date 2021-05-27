A decision on whether to lift Glasgow out of level 3 restrictions will depend on how cautious the Scottish Government wants to be, according to a public health expert.

Professor Linda Bauld said there were definite signs of progress, particularly in the numbers of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

She said that while the number of cases in Glasgow remained high - around three times the rate of Scotland - they appeared to be stabilising and suggested the government may opt to "ease up and see what happens".

The First Minister said today there is some "cause for optimism".

Restaurant and pub owners will be keenly awaiting Nicola Sturgeon's Friday briefing which could herald a return to indoor alcohol sales as well as the lifting of a ban on all non-essential travel into and out of Glasgow.

"I think it depends how cautious they want to be," said Prof Bauld, who is chair of public health for Edinburgh University's Usher Institute.

"You can definitely see signs of progress.

"In terms of the number of people in hospital in particular that really seems to have stabilised and declined. We had gone up to 54 over the last couple of days. It's now dropped to 44 for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde so that's good.

"Also you can see that even though the case numbers are still high, its definitely stabilising.

"Just looking at the areas which have been a concern, Pollokshields West seems to have improved a far bit which is really good. Still higher numbers in Pollokshields East and Ibrox but if you look over the last few days...on May 18 we had 172 new cases, 140 on May 19 and 118 in terms of the last reporting day so things do seem to be settling down.

"The question for government will be, do they want to give it another week to be extra cautious or are they content to ease up and see what happens.

"The First Minister said there was cause for optimism. I'm not sure she would say that if there is hope on the horizon. However, I'm just looking at the numbers like everyone else."

There has been a rapid acceleration in vaccinations in the south of the city, where a rise in cases led to the city's exit from Level 3 being paused by the First Minister.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde issued an urgent alert yesterday for staff to fill shifts at Glasgow Central Mosque and the Hydro.

"I think they have really got to get the performance up," said Prof Bauld.

"The urban areas have been at the bottom of the league table, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

"Glasgow has had 60% of people with first doses, 33% with the second dose. You compare that to some of the neighbouring authorities now. North and South Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway, South Lanarkshire...they are well over 75% for first doses.

"Part of that is population and demographics - there are more young people in these urban demographics but I think it's also the roll-out of vaccinations in cities has not been as quick."

Pharmacists have attributed this to a shortage of vaccinators. Around 200 were registered to provide jabs in the Glasgow area but many left the programme after their rates were downgraded from £66 per hour to £15.

However, both NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lothian have denied they are experiencing staff shortages.

"I think when you are in bigger cities, they are using bigger vaccination centres and there are not as easy to get to, said Prof Bauld, who is a Herald columnist.

"In the Highlands...I was speaking to one of the MSP and they are still relying very heavily on general practice. People are going there for their vaccine and that's quite a different experience than going to the Hydro or the Edinburgh conference centre."

It was reported that around half of those due to attend for vaccinations at The Hydro did not attend last weekend.

"There's three elements to that. Clearly there are practical, logistical things. We need to send a message to the public, if you have moved house or you are still registered at your GP where your parents live when you are in your thirties. I know this scenario has occurred.

"Then there is the message, if you haven't had a letter, but think you are due a vaccination, go onto the website and find out when it is.

"I do think we need some good public health messaging...we know there are some practical constraints, here's how to get round them and please turn up."