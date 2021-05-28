Read our salute to the workforce who have built the first Type 26, city class frigate for free by clicking here
CONTENTS
2-3
Welcome HMS Glasgow
Sir Simon Lister and Commodore Steve Roberts
4
Appliance of science
How virtual reality and gaming tech are helping to build HMS Glasgow
5
Softly, softly
How the art of launching a ship has changed
6
Bringing the ship to life
Russ Scott, Head of Trials and Commissioning
7
History of the name
HMS Glasgows down the centuries
8
‘Finest to put to sea’ Personal testimony of what Clyde-built means
9
Combat to career
Profile of BAE Systems apprentice Scott Reilly
10-11
HMS Glasgow poster
12 BAE Systems and the environment
13
Interview
Programme Director, David Shepherd
14
Skilling-up
BAE Systems’ Apprenticeship and graduate schemes
16
STEM returners
Creating diversity in the workforce
17
Vital links in the chain
Specialist skills of Malin Abram will launch HMS Glasgow
18
Home and Away
The BAE Systems’ staff crossing continents to deliver the programme
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment