Read our salute to the workforce who have built the first Type 26, city class frigate for free by clicking here 

CONTENTS

2-3

Welcome HMS Glasgow

Sir Simon Lister and Commodore Steve Roberts

4

Appliance of science

How virtual reality and gaming tech are helping to build HMS Glasgow

5

Softly, softly

How the art of launching a ship has changed

6

Bringing the ship to life

Russ Scott, Head of Trials and Commissioning

7

History of the name

HMS Glasgows down the centuries

8

‘Finest to put to sea’ Personal testimony of what Clyde-built means

9

Combat to career

Profile of BAE Systems apprentice Scott Reilly

10-11

HMS Glasgow poster

12 BAE Systems and the environment 

13

Interview

Programme Director, David Shepherd

14 

Skilling-up

BAE Systems’ Apprenticeship and graduate schemes

16

STEM returners

Creating diversity in the workforce

17

Vital links in the chain

Specialist skills of Malin Abram will launch HMS Glasgow

18

Home and Away

The BAE Systems’ staff crossing continents to deliver the programme