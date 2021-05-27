Health leaders are investigating an outbreak of Covid-19 in Scotland’s biggest town linked to a pub.
Twenty cases have been recorded in Fort William, in Lochaber and are expected to rise due to the “large number” of close contacts.
Contact tracing is underway and the cases and their contacts are self-isolating for 10 days.
NHS Highland said a large proportion of the cases had visited Sunny’s Sports Bar on Saturday, May 22.
The bar has closed voluntarily and all customers who visited the premises have been identified as close contacts and advised to self-isolate and seek a PCR test.
Dr Jenny Wares, Consultant in Public Health Medicine with NHS Highland, said: “The situation is currently evolving and we expect the case numbers to increase. The community should remain vigilant for the symptoms of COVID-19.
“As national measures ease, it is vital that everyone continues to follow the current guidance to limit the spread of COVID.
"It is really important that we all continue to follow FACTS - wear a face covering, avoid crowded places, clean your hands regularly, maintain two metres distance and self-isolate and book a test if you have symptoms."
