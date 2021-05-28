Nicola Sturgeon is to announce whether Glasgow is to remain in strict level three coronavirus restrictions or join the rest of the country in seeing lockdown ease.

The First Minister is expected to deliver a Covid-19 briefing today where she will set out the plans for Scotland's largest city, which has spent 270 under tight rules designed to curb the virus.

Ms Sturgeon has said there are "reasons to be optimistic" about the situation in the city, but business owners have said they need clarity on when they can fully reopen.

Glasgow is the only part of Scotland to remain in level three restrictions.

Opposition parties have called for urgent action to get Glasgow back on a level footing with the rest of the country as quickly as possible.

This morning, Murdo Fraser, Scottish Conservative Covid-19 recovery spokesman, said if the latest data shows infections are still high then a “more targeted” approach was needed.

The first minister is expected to announce the result of a review of restrictions in a Covid-19 briefing at 12:15. This will be screened on the Scottish Government's Facebook page and through Twitter.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs on Thursday that she wants to get the city back on track "as quickly as possible, but that's got to be done responsibly and safely".

But she said she would continue to make "careful, cautious" decisions on the path back to normality.

The First Minister said: "I know how difficult it is for residents and businesses across Glasgow, but I also know how dangerous it would be if we eased restrictions too quickly and allowed a new variant of this virus, that we know is spreading perhaps even more quickly than the variant at the start of the year, to take a grip again.

"That's why there are the public health interventions under way across Glasgow right now.

"I said earlier in the week we see cautious signs for optimism that that is working, and we will continue to monitor that very carefully."