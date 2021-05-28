NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is to begin offering drop-in appointments targeting those over 40 who may have missed first or second doses of Covid vaccinations.

The health board said it was working with local communities to better understand barriers that were leading to missed appointments following reports of high non attendance rates at The Hydro centre last weekend.

It is to launch drop-in slots at the city's biggest centre and at community clinics in the next couple of weeks.

NHS GGC said more than 98% of people over the age of 50 have now received their first dose. The health board said uptake rates remained 'very high' with a non-attendance rate of 16.5%.

There has been a rapid acceleration of vaccinations in the south side of Glasgow, where cases have spiked, with younger people among those targeted.

The First Minister is today due to announce if the city will be lifted out of level 3 restrictions.

A spokesman for NHS GGC said: "We want to thank everyone who has come forward for a vaccine so far.

"We’ve had incredible success to date and this is a testament to the hard work of all those staff from across NHSGGC who have been involved in the roll-out of the programme.

"Across our vaccine centres vaccine uptake remains very high – currently non-attendance is at 16.5 per cent.

"We are working with local communities to understand any barriers that people may face in taking up their appointment in a bid to address these.

"We will, over the next couple of weeks, be operating drop-in clinics at our community vaccination centres and the Hydro in order to enable members of the public aged 40 and over to receive first or second doses of their vaccination."

The health board said anyone who is offered an appointment at a clinic they cannot attend should call the helpline to rebook at a different time or an alternative location.