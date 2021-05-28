A man had to jump out of an upstairs window to escape a fire that was deliberately started outside the door of a property.
A 33-year-old man was asleep inside at the time of the incident which happened at around 4.15am on May 24, but was awoken by flames and smoke.
Fortunately, he was not injured but officers are treating the incident at Longbar Avenue area in Beith, North Ayrshire, as attempted murder.
Detective Constable Fraser Murray, of Saltcoats CID, said: “This fire was wilful and fortunately the man inside the flat was not injured but he could easily have been.
“We would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident. In particular anyone who might have been driving and have dash-cam footage that might assist with our enquiries.
“If you can help please contact Saltcoats CID via 101, quoting incident number 0308 of Monday, 24 May, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment