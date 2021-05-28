A huge wildfire tearing through countryside near Glenfinnan Viaduct has been captured on film.

The footage shows a helicopter dropping water over trees and grassland in Lochaber as emergency services desperately tried to quench the flames.

Smoke is also seen billowing from the hillside which had been at the mercy of the wildfire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene on Thursday, May 27, at 3.41pm.

Four appliances were sent to tackle the fire which affected around 250 acres of trees and grass.

They were backed up by helicopter support who needed to further help control the blaze from the air in the remote area.

Spead Bridge CRU, a community unit trained to help the emergency services with air support such as fires and road accidents, shared the incredible footage of them at the scene on social media.

They tweeted: "Just back from a big wildfire at Glenfinnan. Thank goodness for helicopters!!"

Just back from a big wildfire at Glenfinnan. Thank goodness for helicopters!! pic.twitter.com/tP3DRuC1T4 — Spean Bridge CRU (@SpeanBridgeCRU) May 27, 2021

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 3.41pm on Thursday, May 27 to reports of a fire in the open near to Glenfinnan Viaduct, Lochaber.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene.

“Firefighters extinguished a fire which was affecting approximately 250 acres of trees and grass.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe and there were no reported casualties.”