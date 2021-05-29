Faced with climate change, a spiralling population and potential food shortages, find out how Scottish businesses and scientists are taking the bull by the horns by clicking here

 

INSIDE

TIP THE SCALES 

Salmon farming commits to a sustainability charter that promises to bring the benefits of the biggest food export sector to everyone 

A BUG’S LIFE 

Could the future of food rest with insects? Meet the company who are bringing bug farming to a new level with black soldier flies

COUNTRY KUDOS

Lunan Bay Farm is pioneering a form of  regenerative farming that offers both produce and immense benefits to the local environment