Faced with climate change, a spiralling population and potential food shortages, find out how Scottish businesses and scientists are taking the bull by the horns by clicking here
INSIDE
TIP THE SCALES
Salmon farming commits to a sustainability charter that promises to bring the benefits of the biggest food export sector to everyone
A BUG’S LIFE
Could the future of food rest with insects? Meet the company who are bringing bug farming to a new level with black soldier flies
COUNTRY KUDOS
Lunan Bay Farm is pioneering a form of regenerative farming that offers both produce and immense benefits to the local environment
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.