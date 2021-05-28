Scotland has seen a large increase in weekly Covid cases, according to new figures.

Around one in 630 people have tested positive for the virus in the week ending May 22, in the latest data Office for National Statistics (ONS), compared to one in 1,960 a week earlier.

However, ONS stressed in their weekly Infection Survery that rates "remain low" across the UK compared with earlier months in the year.

They also warned that the results should be "interpreted with caution" because of the relatively small number of tests and a low number of positives in Scotland in their sample, and estimates may appear smaller or more exaggerated than they really are.

There are possible early signs of an increase in both England and Northern Ireland, though rates remain low overall.

England's rate in the week to May 22 is estimated to be one in 1,120 people - compared to 1,110 people the previous week.

In Northern Ireland, figures have gone from one in 1,550 to one in 820, and Wales it has risen from one in 3,850 from 4,340.

Sarah Crofts, Head of Analytical Outputs for the Covid-19Infection Survey, said: "Though we should be cautious with an increase in Scotland, and early signs of increases in Northern Ireland and England, rates across the UK overall remain low."

It comes after the First Minister confirmed that 641 new cases of the virus have been recorded since Thursday, the largest rise in eight weeks.

Nicola Sturgeon was delivering a televised briefing where she outlined the current restrictions Glasgow will be under weeks after the city was placed in tier three due to rising levels of the virus.

The Indian variant now appears to account for half new cases in the country.

