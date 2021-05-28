Controversial Former MP George Galloway has announced he is running in the upcoming Batley and Spen by-election with the explicit aim of ousting Sir Keir Starmer as leader of the Labour Party.

It comes after a failed bid to get elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2021 election, placing sixth in the South Scotland region with just 1.5 per cent of the vote.

The Scots veteran campaigner, who was expelled from Labour in 2003, said he is standing as a candidate for his Workers Party of Britain in the poll on July 1.

In a video posted on his social media feeds, filmed at Batley bus station, he said: “I’m standing against Keir Starmer.

“If Keir Starmer loses this by-election, it’s curtains for Keir Starmer.

“So, if for whatever reason you think that the current leader of the Labour Party needs to be replaced, I’m your man.”

I fought hard for #Brexit. Unlike the unknowns I’m fighting in #BatleyAndSpenByElection I played a prominent role in winning it. I continue to defend @TeamGB pic.twitter.com/B4soTZZoSr — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) May 28, 2021

Mr Galloway is aiming to provide a further headache for Labour which will be looking to secure every vote it can get to avoid a similar fate to the party’s dramatic defeat by the Tories in Hartlepool earlier this month.

Kim Leadbeater, the sister of murdered MP Jo Cox, has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for the Batley and Spen by-election.

The Conservatives have chosen Leeds councillor Ryan Stephenson as their candidate, the Yorkshire Party has selected local engineer Corey Robinson and Jo Conchie will stand for the Lib Dems.

It was the West Yorkshire mayoral poll which prompted the Batley and Spen by-election as the winner, Labour’s Tracy Brabin, had to relinquish her parliamentary seat due to her new role.