Nicola Sturgeon has previously said she hopes mainland Scotland will be able to move to Level 1 – the second lowest in the five-tier system – from June 7.

But in recent days cases have risen and Friday's figures marked the biggest increase in eight weeks.

The First Minister has already suggested it is unlikely all of Scotland will see restrictions eased on June 7 as originally planned.

So when will we find out if Scotland can move into Level 1 restrictions?

Ms Sturgeon will confirm next Tuesday in a statement “whether and to what extent” Scotland can move into Level 1, she announced in Friday's briefing.

Glasgow will remain under Level 3 restrictions until at least June 5, and Ms Sturgeon suggested it may “have to be in Level 2 for a couple of weeks before it moves to Level 1”.

It comes as it is thought the latest variant of Covid-19, originating in India, now accounts for 50% or more of new cases of the virus in Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon also said the R number – the average number of people each person with Covid-19 goes on the infect – could be as high as 1.3, although she added this could be influenced “quite significantly” by the rising cases in Glasgow.

A number of Scottish islands are already in Level 1, and Ms Sturgeon said she remains “really optimistic” that there could be a similar easing of restrictions on the mainland as planned.

But she added: “Given that Glasgow is in a different level right now, I think it would not be an unreasonable assumption that it might also have to be in Level 2 for a couple of weeks before it moves to Level 1.

“That’s an assumption at the moment, I will make these decisions on the basis of the up-to-date data.

“And of course the purpose of the levels system is that while yes, we want the country if possible all to be in the same level, it allows us to have that regional variation, so we’re not holding back the Highlands because Glasgow has an outbreak.

“I can’t rule out at any stage, particularly given we’re seeing some areas with higher levels than others right now, that there will be a variable decision on Tuesday.

“But I really hope we will keep on the track that we set out. There is going to be bumps in the road, Glasgow is experiencing that right now, there may be other parts of the country experiencing that over weeks to come. That is in the nature of what we’re dealing with.

“But I hope and remain really optimistic that we will stay on that forward track overall as a country.”

What changes take place under Level 1?

Such a move would allow up to eight people from three households to meet indoors in pubs, cafes and bars, while up to 12 people from 12 different households could socialise together outside in gardens or outdoor public places.

Up to 100 people can attend weddings and funerals and even stadiums and events can take place with maximum numbers.