With petals of vibrant pink, the deepest blue and dazzling yellow, the tiny wildflowers that cling to the harsh cliffs and weather-beaten coastline of southwest Scotland seem too delicate to survive.

Although lashed by wild winds and hammered by sea spray, they defy the elements to sprout from rough and rocky crevices and to carpet paths.

Now, a new collaboration is highlighting the diverse range of wildflowers that thrive across the Rhins of Galloway, so visitors can identify and appreciate the blooms, and better understand how they have managed to thrive in some of the toughest conditions.

The wildflowers of the Rhins of Galloway cliffs and coastline feature in a new exhibition hosted at Logan Botanic Garden, alongside its collection of plants and trees some of which - thanks to the impact of the warm Gulf Stream - are only found in that area of Scotland.

The Logan exhibition complements a new guide to the area’s wildflowers, designed to help visitors drawn to the new Rhins of Galloway Coast Path become familiar with the most common species they are likely to encounter.

The new £1.1 million Lottery-supported 64-mile path will create a spectacular route enabling walkers to travel seamlessly from the windswept cliffs of the Mull of Galloway, the most southerly point in Scotland, to the sheltered waters of Loch Ryan.

It will also link up with the existing Mull of Galloway trail to establish an 83-mile circular route. As well as spectacular cliff and coast views, the path will take in Iron Age forts, the historic Corsewall Lighthouse on the northern coast of the Rhins of Galloway, views of Ailsa Craig and Arran, and the atmospheric Dunskey Castle at Portpatrick.

Eventually it’s hoped the new Rhins of Galloway Coast Path will also link to a wider network of long-distance routes, including the Southern Upland Way and the Ayrshire Coastal Path.

The Rhins of Galloway walking routes takes in locations where several species of wildflowers which reach the northern limits of their UK distribution can be found. In some cases, they are unlikely to be seen elsewhere in Scotland.

However, the impact of climate change has raised questions over how well they and other small but hardy species of coastal flowers and plants will cope in the future.

According to Richard Baines, Curator at Logan Botanic Garden, there is a chance that some coastal species may find themselves trapped. “The plants are moving in a more northerly direction because of climate change,” he says. “But for plants on this south west coast there is the question of where do they go?

“In terms of biodiversity, they are an intrinsic part of the food chain for surrounding insects and animals. Their root systems also help stabilize their home soil which helps prevent erosion - a particularly useful factor for the wildflowers at a coastal location such as The Rhins of Galloway Coast.”

Spotlighting 15 of the most common species, the wildflower guide which accompanies the exhibition shows visitors how to identify flowers like sea campion, with its sprawling grey leaves and delicate white flowers with a veined bladder which grows on clifftops, rocky shores and shingle banks, and English stonecrop.

Despite its name, the plant, with its white starry flowers on a matt of succulent leaves, is a common feature on the west coast of Scotland.

Some wildflowers, such as golden samphire, which is identifiable by its bright yellow daisy-like flower and fleshy stem, reach their northernmost range on the Rhins. The flowers can be found on cliffs near the Mull of Galloway.

While the likes of wild thyme will be more familiar to many, particularly as they stroll over coastal paths carpeted with its purple flowers and distinct aroma.

It’s hoped the exhibition and guide will spark fresh interest in coastal wildflowers and plants which once formed a key part of life in the area.

“There is a whole range of coastal wildflowers that thrive along the Solway Coast,” adds Richard. “Over the years, people who lived in the area would have been familiar with the plants for medicines and culinary uses.

“There are also lots of stories in the area related to witchcraft and the use of plants as cures for ailments.”

One commonly consumed around the coast was sea kale, with its fleshy root which contains more starch than potatoes.

While Sea Pink, also called Sea thrift and identifiable by its long stems and globes of bright pink flowers, was so commonly known across the country that it featured on the back of old threepenny coins.

Some plants are tucked on precarious cliffs, making them dangerous to even try to examine up close. However, others provide dazzling carpets of colour – sea squill produces vivid blue springtime flowers that blanket the clifftops.

The exhibition at Logan Botanic Garden, which has been developed alongside the Rhins of Galloway Coast Path Project, includes a photographic display highlighting some of the main species to be found on the route of the path.

There are also plans for a programme of events which will offer visitors to the opportunities to find out more about the rich natural and cultural heritage of the Rhins of Galloway.

The creation of the path, which is managed by Dumfries and Galloway Council, has been financially supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Coastal Communities Fund.

‘Wildflowers of Coastal Cliffs’ runs at Logan Botanic Garden in Port Logan, throughout June.