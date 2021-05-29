The Countess of Dumbarton has received her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

A photo of Kate being injected on Friday was posted on the Kensington Palace Twitter account on Saturday afternoon.

In an accompanying message the Duchess of Cambridge said: “Yesterday I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum.

“I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing.”

Kate, 39, wearing a face mask, white vest top and jeans, was pictured receiving a jab in her left arm.

It comes after the Duke of Cambridge received his own first jab from NHS staff at the Science Museum earlier this month.

William had previously spoken in favour of the vaccine and hailed the “monumental” success of the Covid-19 jab programme.

The duke contracted Covid-19 last spring and was treated by royal doctors but was reportedly hit “pretty hard” by the virus and at one stage struggled to breathe.

The Queen and Prince of Wales are among other members of the royal family to be vaccinated as the rollout of jabs reaches millions of people across the country.

In Scotland 3,196,051 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 1,971,006 have received their second dose

In England and Scotland people aged 30 are being encouraged to get inoculated against coronavirus.

The Covid-19 vaccination programme in Northern Ireland has opened for everyone aged 18 and over, while in Wales the invite is similarly open to all people over the age of 18.