Anti-immigration protesters have brought traffic to a standstill in Dover as part of a protest in opposition to migrant crossings.
Lorries are unable to reach the key terminal and instead have been forced to line up along the A20 with a heavy police presence is on the scene.
About 50 people, many carrying England flags, have been loudly demonstrating as they walk along the dual carriageway towards the town.
There have been chants of “English streets” from the small group of mostly men.
A large police presence is stationed around the Kent town to oversee the demonstrations, given levels of disorder in the past.
A protest last September saw anti-migrant protesters bring traffic at the busy port to a standstill amid clashes with riot officers.
The demonstrations in 2020 – carried out amid the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic – saw 10 people arrested.
The latest protest comes as people continue to make the dangerous journey across the English Channel in small boats.
The number of people crossing the 21-mile stretch of water has almost doubled so far in 2021, with more than 3,100 reaching the English coast.
