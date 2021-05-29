Anti-immigration protesters have brought traffic to a standstill in Dover as part of a protest in opposition to migrant crossings.

Lorries are unable to reach the key terminal and instead have been forced to line up along the A20 with a heavy police presence is on the scene.

About 50 people, many carrying England flags, have been loudly demonstrating as they walk along the dual carriageway towards the town.

A large police presence is on the scene in Dover

There have been chants of “English streets” from the small group of mostly men.

A large police presence is stationed around the Kent town to oversee the demonstrations, given levels of disorder in the past.

A protest last September saw anti-migrant protesters bring traffic at the busy port to a standstill amid clashes with riot officers.

The demonstrations in 2020 – carried out amid the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic – saw 10 people arrested.

The latest protest comes as people continue to make the dangerous journey across the English Channel in small boats.

Earlier on Saturday, a group of people thought to be migrants was brought to shore in Dover by the Border Force

The number of people crossing the 21-mile stretch of water has almost doubled so far in 2021, with more than 3,100 reaching the English coast.