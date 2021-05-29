A Scots councillor has been arrested and charged over alleged child sex offences.
Michael Green is a Scottish Conservative councillor for the Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch ward on Fife Council.
He has been charged with two offences, one in 2006 and one in 2011.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 70-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two separate incidents of non-recent sexual offences against children, that took place in 2006 and 2011 in the Glenrothes and Leslie areas.
“He has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said the party has suspended Mr Green.
He said: “Councillor Mick Green was suspended when we became aware of a police investigation that resulted in charges being made.”
