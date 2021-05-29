Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has urged Glasgow residents to make use of the drop-in vaccination centres to help “stabilise” the outbreak in the city.

Speaking after a visit to the NHS Louisa Jordan hospital, Mr Yousaf has encouraged Glaswegians to “come and drop in”, get tested and isolate if asked to, to ensure the city can move to Level 2 on June 5.

He said: “My appeal to everybody is to look at the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde website if you are from that health board area and look at when there’s drop-in clinics.

“Make sure you get vaccinated, attend your appointment, make sure you take advantage of testing that is available, you can get those lateral flow devices delivered to your door, get yourself tested regularly twice a week and also, if you’re meant to self-isolate, please make sure you do so,” he added.

“If we all do that, if Glasgow clubs and pulls together, then hopefully the situation stabilises and by the 5th of June Glasgow can move from level three to level two.”

Mr Yousaf, who is the MSP for Glasgow Pollok, said drop-ins will remain in place throughout next week at all vaccination hubs in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area.

Pleasure visiting @NHSLouisaJordan thanks to the brilliant team there.



Hydro will be a drop-in & for scheduled appts tmrw 9am - 6pm. To see details of drop-ins throughout the week across Greater Glasgow & Clyde & eligibility criteria, see the link belowhttps://t.co/PvcT8rv6Pv pic.twitter.com/4RU6Adk1il — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) May 29, 2021

He added: “Obviously if you have a scheduled appointment, make sure you come in for that scheduled appointment, but if you fit the criteria for drop in, then please drop in any of those centres that are closest to you.

“You may have to queue up, it may be the case but queuing up for a little bit of time to make sure you get that jab in your arm, it helps your protection of course against the virus.”

The cabinet secretary also took the chance to thank all the staff at the temporary hospital: “I am delighted to be at the NHS Louisa Jordan, I’ve just seen the great job our vaccinators and all our team are doing, so I thank them first and foremost.”

Earlier today, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that there was "significant community transmission" is some areas of the city, with cases continuing to rise.

Mr Yousaf added that urgent work was underway to establish how the Indian variant arrived in Scotland.

It comes after the First Minister announced Glasgow would be remaining in Level 3 for another week as levels were “uncomfortably high”.

Drop-in vaccination slots were launched at New Victoria Hospital on Saturday. They will also be available at the Hydro from the following day and at community clinics from Monday.

The drop-ins are targeted to over-40s who may have missed their first or second those of the vaccine.