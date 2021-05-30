A new poll has found that just a fifth of voters in England strongly oppose Scottish independence.

The poll, carried out by The Telegraph quizzed 1894 adults on their opinions on the prospect of Scotland leaving the UK.

The Savanta ComRes poll found that 32% of those asked opposed the idea of Scottish independence, but just 20% said they “strongly” opposed the idea.

READ MORE: Opinion: Throughout the pandemic Boris Johnson has had to battle with himself

25% of those asked however said they support the prospect of Scotland becoming independent with 30% having no strong opinion or opposition.

The study also found that a third of voters were against the idea of the Treasury increasing funding to Scotland with over half of those over the age of 55 disagreeing that funding from the Treasury should increase.

Over half of those aged 18-34 felt Scotland would thrive as an independent country, while 19% of those over 55 agreed.

The study, which also measured attitudes to the Scottish border found that 38% of English voters backed vehicle checks if Scotland was independent, while 42% disagreed and 21% did not know.

READ MORE: Iain Macwhirter: Boris should really ennoble Cummings – he’s got him off the Covid hook

35% of those polled said Scotland could keep using the pound, with 30% opposed and 35% unsure.

44% disagreed that all Scots in the UK should be able to vote on Scottish independence, while 32% supported calls for such a move that would see all Scots in the UK voting at a future referendum.

Chris Hopkins of the polling firm commented: “This poll shows that English voters very much feel as though Scottish independence is a Scottish issue, with just a third of English adults saying they should get a vote in any future referendum, and little appetite for the UK Government providing extra financial incentive to persuade Scotland to stay in the Union.”