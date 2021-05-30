NHS Highland is tackling a 'significant' outbreak of Covid-19 linked to a bar in the Lochaber town of Fort William.
Public health officials have been notified of further cases bringing the total to 37 and the number is expected to rise.
NHS Highland said a large proportion of the cases visited Sunny’s Sports Bar in Fort William on Saturday, May 22.
All customers who visited the premises have been identified as close contacts and advised to self-isolate and seek a PCR test.
A mobile testing unit (MTU) which offers PCR testing has been set up today at Fort William Shinty Club car park.
Dr Jenny Wares, Consultant in Public Health Medicine with NHS Highland, said: “This is a significant outbreak and we expect the case numbers to rise further.
"Please continue to follow all guidance from NHS Highland’s contact tracing team.
"If you have been identified as a close contact, please self-isolate and get a PCR test.
"If you are identified as a close contact and your test is negative you must continue to isolate for 10 days as advised.”
“I would also like to take the opportunity to thank the community for their support with trying to contain this outbreak and would ask that everyone continues to follow the guidance."
