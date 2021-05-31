THE SNP is facing internal turmoil after its treasurer and independence taskforce chief both quit in the same week.

Douglas Chapman MP and former Scottish Government minister Marco Biagi both resigned from their roles, with police continuing to assess a report of fraud within the party.

Mr Biagi, who was brought in last year to head up the party's independence task force as a consultant, announced on Wednesday that he would be leaving the post.

Despite saying publicly that he would "look forward to helping again in future", The Herald can reveal that in an angry social media post this weekend the former Local Government and Community minister said the job had gone from being one of the best to one of the worst.

In the Facebook post, he said he had "the best job offer I've ever had turn out to be worst job I've ever had and publicly quit it".

He also said he was disappointed that his former constituency of Edinburgh Central had decided they would "rather have a pompous impressionable idiot than me" - thought to be a reference to Angus Robertson, who was selected as the Holyrood candidate for the area ahead of the election, defeating Mr Biagi.

An SNP source said Mr Biagi had been "ineffective" in his position on the independence taskforce and "had no idea what he was doing".

When contacted about the remarks, Angus Robertson said he did not want to comment on the personal attacks, describing them as disappointing, while Mr Biagi said he did not want to discuss his decision to leave the taskforce.

Meanwhile on Saturday Douglas Chapman, the SNP MP for Dunfermline and West Fife quit as the party's treasurer, saying he had "not received the support or financial information to carry out the fiduciary duties of National Treasurer".

It comes after a complaint was made to Police Scotland in March, by militant independence activist and protester Sean Clerkin, claiming that £600,000 had been diverted elsewhere instead of being ringfenced for another referendum campaign as the party had previously promised.

Police Scotland said it was was still assessing the complaint, and no investigation is currently underway while it is examined.

One senior SNP source told The Herald that Mr Chapman was "malcontent" and "didn't work well with the party leadership".

They said: "He is one of these people who is generally malcontent about things. He has positioned himself within the party as someone who is anti-establishment, and someone who wants to take on the leadership.

"He was one of the first people many suspected would jump to the Alba party, which of course now would be a bit stupid seeing as they're completely redundant.

"However many of those in the disgruntled faction of the party have now gone to Alba....Maybe he feels a bit lonely?"

The source added: "The way that HQ works is on a team approach, and so if your intention is to come in and knock down the door and cause a hoo-hah, it is not really conducive to a working relationship."

Another senior SNP source said Mr Chapman was a "dedicated SNP member" who would have resigned from a "very difficult position to be in".

They added: "The treasurer position is not an easy one, and Douglas did it well. I don't think he will have gone for the sake of it, but obviously something has happened here that has made it difficult for him.

"It's a shame, but if he feels that strongly about it then he should of course step down."

John Swinney was asked about the police investigation into the funds yesterday, saying there was no such probe.

He said: "In addition to that, the accounts are independently audited by external auditors and submitted to the Electoral Commission for scrutiny.

"There’s a huge amount of scrutiny of party finances that go on. That happens daily within the SNP and so it should.”

Scottish Labour deputy Jackie Baillie said Mr Chapman's resignation raised a "growing number of questions" about the SNP's finances.

She cited the police report over the party's alleged £600,000 "black hole" and said: "There are clearly issues that need to be looked at within the secretive inner workings and inner circle that runs the SNP.

“Nicola Sturgeon must agree to open the party’s books to public scrutiny so investigators can get to the bottom of this mess.”

Scottish Conservative chief whip Stephen Kerr said Mr Chapman's resignation "speaks volumes"

He said: " It speaks volumes that even the SNP’s national treasurer can’t get the party to open the books.

"There are obvious questions the leadership have yet to answer for members and even their own politicians.

"But even simple pleas for transparency have further opened up the rift between the nationalists."

Kirsten Oswald, the SNP's business convener, said she "fundamentally" disagreed with Mr Chapman.

She said: "I am disappointed by Douglas' decision and, as Business Convener, fundamentally disagree with his assessment of the support and financial information available to him.

"However, I respect his decision, thank him for his contribution to the NEC [National Executive Committee] and wish him well.

"SNP National Treasurers have access to detailed financial information and report to the NEC on a monthly basis.

"The NEC can request any additional information it requires. The SNP's accounts are also independently audited, submitted to the Electoral Commission and published."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed a complaint about fraud within the SNP had been received on March 25, adding: "The complaint is still being assessed to determine if an investigation is required."