A dense sea mist, which descended on Scotland's east coast between Saturday and Sunday, was captured in breathtaking images.

People in Edinburgh, Fife and Aberdeeen have taken to social media to share pictures and videos of the spectacular phenomenon. 

Although this was set to be the warmest weekend so far this year, the haar has obscured the sun in parts of the country with images showing poor visibility.  

After developing on Saturday evening and covering most of the east coast, the fog made way for sunny spells on Sunday.

But social media reports show some lingering mist at sites like Queensferry Bridge and Forth Bridge on Sunday afternoon, which, coupled with the clear skies, created breath-taking views. 

What is "haar"?

"Haar", also known as "sea fret", is a cold sea fog typical of the east coast of England or Scotland.

It forms over the sea and, in windy conditions, gets blown towards the land. 

This occurs most commonly between April and September, when warm air moves over the cooler North Sea causing the moisture in the air to condense, forming a thick mist.

As a result, haar can significantly reduce temperatures compared to those just a few miles inland. 