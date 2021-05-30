A dense sea mist, which descended on Scotland's east coast between Saturday and Sunday, was captured in breathtaking images.
People in Edinburgh, Fife and Aberdeeen have taken to social media to share pictures and videos of the spectacular phenomenon.
Although this was set to be the warmest weekend so far this year, the haar has obscured the sun in parts of the country with images showing poor visibility.
After developing on Saturday evening and covering most of the east coast, the fog made way for sunny spells on Sunday.
But social media reports show some lingering mist at sites like Queensferry Bridge and Forth Bridge on Sunday afternoon, which, coupled with the clear skies, created breath-taking views.
I was traveling across the Forth Rail Bridge earlier when the 'Haar' appeared, quite an incredible experience! The photo was taken on my phone through the train window so not the greatest!#Haar #ForthRoadBridge #Queensferry #Scotland #VisitScotland #TheKiltedPhotographer pic.twitter.com/xzfxVqwqEM— The Kilted Photographer (@TheKiltedPhoto) May 30, 2021
The haar turned the lands along the Firth of Forth between Cramond and South Queensferry into a netherworld today...— David C. Weinczok, FSA Scot (@TheCastleHunter) May 30, 2021
...then retreated for the big reveal at the Forth Bridge#Scotland #Edinburgh @VisitScotland pic.twitter.com/1p3KdvYREK
Another beautiful day in South Queensferry with lovely views.Can’t see Fife so no clue what your weather is like.Thanks again for all the local support.— Dalmeny Cars (@dalmenycars) May 30, 2021
John & Petra🚕#southqueensferry #kirkliston #kirklistonvillage #dalmeny #dalmenystation #bigbusinessevents #adamstottcoach pic.twitter.com/dbRV41HPM4
Haar we go again #forthbridge #northqueensferry #scotland #scottishweather @ForthBridges pic.twitter.com/tTzIjsE1jR— James Mooney (@james_mooney) May 30, 2021
What is "haar"?
"Haar", also known as "sea fret", is a cold sea fog typical of the east coast of England or Scotland.
It forms over the sea and, in windy conditions, gets blown towards the land.
Lots of warm sunshine has formed across the UK today ☀️— Met Office (@metoffice) May 30, 2021
However some eastern coasts have stayed cloudy and misty as sea fog lingers in the North Sea 🌊🌫️
Here's the latest satellite 🛰️ pic.twitter.com/j5ze14TlFE
This occurs most commonly between April and September, when warm air moves over the cooler North Sea causing the moisture in the air to condense, forming a thick mist.
As a result, haar can significantly reduce temperatures compared to those just a few miles inland.
