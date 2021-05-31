PART of the town centre of an East Dunbartonshire town has been shut down following an incident at a bank.

The busy Cowgate of Kirkintilloch has been shut down between West High Street and Catherine Street by police with emergency services on the scene since around 4am today.

As residents were evacuated and dozens of shop staff were unable to access businesses, unconfirmed local reports suggest that gas cannisters were found near the premises of the Santander bank. Other unconfirmed reports suggests there was an attempt to blow up bank ATM.

It is understood shops have been told that they were not expected to get access to premises until the early afternoon.

Officers said the street has been shut down to all vehicles and pedestrians, while residents nearby have been evacuated “as a precaution”.

Police say there is no threat to the wider public at this time.

A police spokesperson said: "Police Scotland report that following an incident at Santander in Cowgate, Kirkintilloch in the early hours of this morning, the Cowgate, between West High Street and Catherine Street is currently closed to all vehicles and pedestrians."

"A number of residents in nearby properties have been evacuated from their homes as a precaution, however there is no threat to the wider public at this time."

East Dunbartonshire Council had earlier tweeted: "Please note, due to an ongoing incident, Cowgate in Kirkintilloch is currently closed. Please avoid the area for the time being."

Workers who were due to open shops in the town centre had to wait behind the cordons as police carried out their investigation in the deserted section of the town centre.

Firefighters were also seen at the scene.