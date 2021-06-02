By Paul Black

THE phrase “an office job” has always carried some negative connotations, suggesting a lack of stimulation or excitement. Given that working from home suddenly became a necessity last year though, I wonder how many of us who work in offices now find them a much more appealing place to be?

Over the last 30 years I have seen many changes in working environments but none so dramatic as those brought about by the pandemic. We all found new ways to work, and quickly: using our laptops on our kitchen table, or balancing them on our knees, became an everyday reality, as did video calls. For many, the lack of a commute, comfort of home and access to the kettle was refreshing – initially.

However, as the months rolled by I have spoken to an increasing number of people who have felt isolated, in spite of technology, and are eager for the physical connection with colleagues again. There is no doubt that the virtual world cannot compensate for real interaction.

Interestingly, as people return to offices, not only do employees and employers want to return to work in a safe and controlled way, there is also a recognition that this is a chance to consider new ways of redesigning space. People, it seems, are no longer prepared to sit at a desk all day.

In my industry I am seeing a demand for introducing and integrating more social, relaxed, settings and by that I mean work cafes or breakout areas. Staff are being given options about how best to collaborate with colleagues while making sure the work still gets done.

It’s a different working dynamic which takes into account awareness of physical distancing. Whereas in times gone by some employers might have wanted to fit as many people as possible into a space, there is now a desire for distance and movement. Doing away with rigidity physically seems, in my experience, to have the same impact on people’s thinking.

It’s taken a long time for businesses to recognise that the environments they create contribute hugely to motivation, mental health and well-being. Now, more than ever, there is a desire to make going back to the office an attractive option.

There is no doubt that brainstorming works best in a shared space like an office where we can bounce ideas off one another. I don’t think I’m alone in becoming keenly aware of the energy that just being around people generates, as well as the sense of community and common purpose.

That said, remote working is here to stay and the value of video calls, particularly when it comes to the climate considerations, cannot be underestimated. However, we now have a situation where employers are much more amenable to rotating home and office working.

This opportunity to rethink where and how we work is one I embrace. Our workplaces can be spaces we enjoy, not just somewhere we’re expected to turn up.

Paul Black is Chief Executive, Alpha Scotland