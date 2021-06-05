AMY IRONS, PRESENTER

Where is it?

Eilean Gorm, an island in Loch Ard.

Why do you go there?

To switch off and relax. Life these days can be very fast-paced and stressful. I find there's nothing better than getting away from the city to chill out – even better if it's somewhere you don't get a phone signal.

How often do you go?

I try to go at least once or twice a year, weather dependent. I wish I could say I love kayaking and wild swimming in January but sadly, even with a wetsuit, my wee bones just couldn't handle it.

I tend to reserve my visits for the spring or summer months when I can dry off next to a barbecue while cooking my dinner.

Presenter Amy Irons loves visiting Eilean Gorm in Loch Ard. Picture: Amy Irons

How did you discover it?

My mum first took my brother and I when we were kids, and it quickly became one of our favourite places to visit. I think having this sense of nostalgia from childhood is what keeps me going back year after year.

What's your favourite memory?

A couple of years ago some of my family and friends came with me. It was actually the anniversary of the day we lost someone very close to us and while it was an emotional trip for many reasons, I remember vividly having such a lovely time.

It was beautiful weather, everyone enjoyed going for a dip, eating lots of nice food that we had carted over in the canoes and just reminiscing.

Who do you take?

My nearest and dearest and any four-legged friends that will sit still long enough to make it over to the island.

What do you take?

Definitely a towel – to roll up and sit on, dry off after swimming and hold over heads if the rain starts.

Amy Irons presents Scotland's Football Jukebox. Picture: Mark Shields/BBC Scotland

What do you leave behind?

My sense of responsibility and any work worries. I remind myself emails can wait.

Sum it up in five words.

Secluded. Tranquil. Unsuspecting. Rugged. Green.

What travel spot is on your post-lockdown wish list?

Where isn't? I say that like I have a credit card with no limit, but, really, after the last year, I would go anywhere that isn't my own house.

On a serious note, lockdown and covid has made us appreciate what's on our own doorstep – it's amazing what you'll discover when you can't travel more than five miles.

I am hoping for a sunny break somewhere when we can, but also my partner really wants to do the North Coast 500 on his new motorbike, so we are hoping to do that over the summer.

Amy Irons will present Scotland's Football Jukebox on BBC Radio Scotland FM and BBC Sounds tomorrow at 2pm. She also presents entertainment show The Edit on the BBC Scotland channel, Saturdays, at 7.15pm