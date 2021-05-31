Sunshine and record-bursting temperatures have been the order of the day as Scots took to the outdoors to enjoy the bank holiday.
Thousands descended on parks, lochs and beaches to enjoy the arrival of warm weather after a month of chilly climes.
Glasgow's parks were heaving with sunseekers, who adhered to social distancing restrictions for the most part.
A picnic in Glasgow's Queen's Park.
Socially-distanced seating in Queen's park
Ashleigh Gallacher with Coby and Ollie the Japanese Spitz cool off in the high temperatures at Glasgow's Queens Park.
Crowds at Glasgow's Botanical Gardens
Edinburgh's Portobello beach was another sunny spot, though the East Coast was cooller thanks to a North Sea wind and low-lying cloud in some areas.
A dogwalker on Portobello beach
Scotland was briefly the hottest place in the UK this year, with a temperature if 24.6 recorded at Kinloss in Aberdeenshire.
However, this was supplanted later in the afternoon when Met Office thermometers registered 24.8 in North London.
But the good news is that the warm weather is set to stay for most of the week, with Wednesday predicted to be even hotter than Monday.
