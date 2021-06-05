ONE small upside of the whole working-from-home thing that’s been going on for the last year is the daily chance to test ourselves on Ken Bruce’s weekday PopMaster quiz on Radio 2.

On Bank Holiday Monday, Radio 2 decided to run the quiz all day, with celebs (TV and radio personalities for the most part; neither Cher nor George Clooney turned up) playing against listeners on the hour every hour all the way through to Sara Cox at teatime. The Chase’s Jenny Ryan was the ultimate winner, wiping the floor with Jeremy Vine in the final.

Frankly, if I were Richard Osman I’d be demanding an official inquiry into the difficulty rating of his questions which seemed rather harder than anyone else’s. But as producer Phil Swern, one of PopMaster’s creators, pointed out, in the documentary One Year Out – The PopMaster Story on Radio 2 on Sunday night, a question is only difficult if you don’t know the answer.

The documentary saw Britain’s principal Ken Bruce impersonator Rob Brydon chatting to the man himself about his memories of the show which dates back to the late 1990s.

Talking about the prizes you could win on the quiz down the years, Bruce recalled that at one point you could win an inflatable chair. “We sent out hundreds of those and then after two years when we’d exhausted the supply, we discovered somewhere in the office there was a cabinet full of little foot pumps that we should have sent out with them.”

On Saturday, Radio 2 gave birthday boy Noel Gallagher a present by allowing him to sit in for Paul Gambaccini on Pick of the Pops. “New York, London, Paris, Burnage, everybody loves pop music,” as the onetime Oasis man said. Given that his team Man City lost the Champions League final that night it may well have been the best thing that happened to him on the day.

Gallagher got to choose the years covered in the show. He picked 1967, the year he was born, and 1979 (possibly the greatest year in pop history, but that’s just me editorialising) for his retrospectives, ensuring that we’d hear everyone from the Beach Boys to Bowie, and the Bee Gees to Blondie.

On reflection I’m not sure it was a totally successful booking. Not because there was much wrong with Gallagher’s presentation skills, more the rigidity of the format meant he didn’t have much room to throw in his tuppence worth in between playing Lulu, the Beach Boys and The Kinks.

Still, he managed to throw mild shade at his script and Art Garfunkel along the way and threw a few darts too. “The Supremes there with their final release before Diana Ross got an ego and changed their name to Diana Ross and the Supremes,” he said after playing The Happening. A bit rich from a man whose current band are called Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, you might think.

To more serious matters. Nick Wallis first reported on the miscarriage of justice that saw 39 post office submasters convicted of theft 10 years ago. The Great Post Office Trial: The Reckoning (Radio 4, Monday) comes in the wake of the quashing of those convictions at the High Court.

The programme was an indictment of the actions of the leaders of the Post Office. By 2014, Wallis revealed, the Post Office knew that at least 26 convictions might be unsafe, but they kept this information to themselves to, as one of Wallis’s interviewees pointed out, “protect the brand.”

As yet, of course, no one at the Post Office has been held to account. How very British.

Listen Out For: The Simon Neil Experience, Radio Scotland, Wednesday, 10pm. Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil plays two hours of his favourite rock tunes for those who like that kind of thing.