HOW local is local? With Glasgow finally being given the green light to go down to level 2 Covid restrictions, how best to deal with virus hotspots became the main focus of debate after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s statement to the Scottish Parliament today.
Announcing progress in some areas but not all, the First Minister described the country as being in a transition phase. As the race between virus and vaccine continues, every country is in such a position. The more vaccinations take place the more pressure to push ahead with lifting restrictions so that we might all one day be at level 0.
But what if some parts of a local area are ready to move on and others are not? The First Minister’s answer is to let some go ahead and press the pause button on others. The result: we are now even more of a patchwork nation than we were before the FM’s statement.
To read the rest of this analysis, sign up to The Herald's new political newsletter, Unspun, and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 7pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment