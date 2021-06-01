HeraldScotland: HOW local is local? With Glasgow finally being given the green light to go down to level 2 Covid restrictions, how best to deal with virus hotspots became the main focus of debate after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s statement to the Scottish Parliament today. 

Announcing progress in some areas but not all, the First Minister described the country as being in a transition phase. As the race between virus and vaccine continues, every country is in such a position. The more vaccinations take place the more pressure to push ahead with lifting restrictions so that we might all one day be at level 0. 

But what if some parts of a local area are ready to move on and others are not? The First Minister’s answer is to let some go ahead and press the pause button on others. The result: we are now even more of a patchwork nation than we were before the FM’s statement.

To read the rest of this analysis, sign up to The Herald's new political newsletter, Unspun, and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 7pm.

Sign up here.