It's the news that all Outlander fans have been waiting for, which made many wish they could travel through time themselves.

But now the sixth season of the century-hopping drama has finished filming in Scotland and will be making an appearance on the small screen early next year.

Filming of the much-anticipated run of shows had been delayed by the Coronavirus pandemic, with fans dubbing the wait for fresh episodes 'Droughtlander'.

READ MORE: Men in Kilts — Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish

However, production company Starz has announced the wait is at an end, sharing some pictures from the new season, which sees main characters Claire (Catriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America as the country moves towards Revolution.

The producers also revealed that the first episode will be a 90-minute premiere and will consists of eight episodes in total.

In honor of #WorldOutlanderDay, I’m excited to announce that #Outlander Season 6 has officially wrapped and is coming your way in early 2022 with a 90-minute premiere episode! pic.twitter.com/q0RV8QEFEv — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) June 1, 2021

Along with Balfe and Heughan, actors Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and John Bell all return to reprise their starring roles, while new faces will include Mark Lewis-Jones as Tom, Alexander Vlahos as Allan, and Jessica Reynolds as Malva Christie.

Stills from the new season

"We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser's Ridge," showrunner Matthew B. Roberts in a statement.

"Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Sam Heughan's fortune grows after series success

"Dinna fash, we will then film an extended season 7 with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy."

Adapted from Diana Gabaldon's best-selling book series, season 6 is based on material from the sixth book in the Outlander series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes.