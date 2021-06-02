SCOTLAND Office minister David Duguid has tested positive for coronavirus.

It comes after the Banff and Buchan MP carried out engagements in Peterhead on Monday with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

Mr Ross is now self-isolating in an Edinburgh hotel after being notified of a potential close contact this morning.

He was alerted by text message at around 8.40am, the Tories said, by which time he was already in the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Ross was also in the Scottish Parliament yesterday responding to Nicola Sturgeon's latest Covid update.

The Tories said the Holyrood authorities were informed immediately and their guidance sought on how to proceed, during which time Mr Ross remained in his parliamentary office.

Mr Ross decided the safest approach is to immediately self-isolate in the Edinburgh hotel he has been staying in, the party said.

He will be getting a test as soon as possible. The hotel were informed that he would be arriving to self-isolate.

Five members of staff and four MSPs are also planning to take Covid tests as a precaution.

A further two MSPs from another party have also been informed that they may wish to take a test.

A UK Government spokesman said: “Minister Duguid is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

"He took a test as a precaution at a local UK Government test centre. He has notified those he was in close contact with.”

It is understood Mr Duguid is not showing any symptoms.