What's the story?

Scot Squad Euros Special.

Tell me more.

The BBC Scotland comedy mockumentary series returns for a one-off special centred on the Euro 2020 football championship.

With a major sporting event unfolding on their doorstep, the hapless-yet-well-meaning officers of the fictional Scottish police force will need to be "on the ball" if they are to "tackle" everything from potential flashpoints and scams to patrolling security checkpoints.

Or to put it in Scots Squad narrator parlance: "Crime won't sit on the subs bench just because a big football tournament is taking place."

HeraldScotland: Amy Irons with Jordan Young and Sally Reid in Scot Squad Euros Special. Picture: Mark Shields/The Comedy Unit/BBC ScotlandAmy Irons with Jordan Young and Sally Reid in Scot Squad Euros Special. Picture: Mark Shields/The Comedy Unit/BBC Scotland

What else?

The incorrigible Bobby (Darren Connell) bursts into the station seeking urgent assistance from poor, long-suffering Officer Karen (Karen Bartke) about the intricacies of tournament etiquette.

Elsewhere, Chief Commissioner Cameron Miekelson (Jack Docherty) taps into his inner head coach as the self-styled "people's chief" to impart some sage words of wisdom to the Scotland team about the best path to success.

Who is in the cast?

Fan favourites Grado, Manjot Sumal, Jordan Young, Sally Reid, Louise McCarthy and Julie Wilson Nimmo will all make appearances.

READ MORE: Presenter Amy Irons on the tranquil loch island that brings contentment

Any guest stars?

A few familiar faces: presenter Amy Irons and former Scotland winger Pat Nevin are among the tongue-in-cheek cameos on the half-hour show.

When can I watch?

Scot Squad Euros Special is on BBC Scotland, tomorrow, 10pm.