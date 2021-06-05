EDINBURGH SHORT FILM FESTIVAL

4-6 June. Tickets from £8 Summerhall,

1 Summerhall, Edinburgh, EH9 1PL

After being postponed two weeks before the opening day in 2020, the Edinburgh short film festival returns with its full programme this week. The showings on offer range from Ukraine drama and Norewegian comedy to Swiss animation, Irish horror, Scottish comedy, and everything inbetween. There’s a whole host of UK premieres including showcases from Oscar nominees, SXSW award winners and even winners from festivals such as Sundance.

THE MACBETHS

3-30 June

Free (booking required) Online event.

New for this year, the Citizens Theatre is bringing the play of Macbeth in a whole new format for online audiences. Collaborating with Urbancroft Films, they’ve created a fresh experience for audiences to enjoy at home. The 70-minute adaptation of Shakespeare’s work focuses heavily on the relationship between one of the most famous killers in literature and his ambitious wife.

BETWEEN SEASONS

3-26 June. Free

The Scottish Gallery, 6 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ

This latest exhibition at the Scottish Gallery comes from Katie Downie. After having to cancel her ambitious travel plans, and change her artistic direction away from exploring human migration in the landscape, Downie instead focused on observing the cycle of seasons from her home and studio in Fife, resulting in this astonishing new body of work. The exhibition includes paintings, drawings, and prints – with a series of ten tree paintings forming the heart of the exhibition, each of which can be viewed through 180 degrees.

CASTLE STREET MARKETS

7-13 June. Free

Edinburgh New Town

In the heart of Edinburgh, facing onto Princes Street, this market is filled with all sorts of crafts, gifts and food products. There’s a selection of Scottish, as well as international and ethical gifts.

BE IT EVER SO TOXIC - THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME

7 June - 1 July. Tickets from £2.74

Online event.

Join Surgeons Hall Museums Research Fellow Professor Donaldson as he explores the history of the use of deadly toxins in domestic life. This talk describes some of the more harmful aspects of home life. It’s sure to be illuminating.

GLASGOW INTERNATIONAL

11-27 June. See website for ticket prices

Various venues across Glasgow and Online

The Glasgow International festival of contemporary visual art, originally scheduled for April 2020, will be taking place this month. Comprising over 70 exhibitions and events, performances and talks over 30 spaces across the city and online, the work showcased comes from over 100 artists. The theme of this festival is Attention, exploring how we pay attention to things and people around us, and the role of art in this. Although the festival will be taking place in person, all exhibitions will be available to be viewed online as well.

OPEN GOAL SUMMER FOOTBALL FESTIVAL

11 June - 11 July

Tickets from £60 (for four people)

SWG3 Studio Warehouse, 100 Eastvale Place, Glasgow, G3 8QG

If you hadn’t heard already, Scotland are in the Euros – another summer of football is coming and Open Goal are celebrating by hosting 22 outdoor live shows at SWG3. Every single match will be shown on the live screen outside – so book yourself a ticket and, hopefully, enjoy watching Scotland play.

BOWHOUSE MARKET

12-13 June from 10am-4pm. Free

Bowhouse, St Monans, KY10 2DB

Bowhouse Market returns this weekend with a selection of Fife’s finest food and drink producers. The covered market gives the producers and public a chance to connect and discuss the wide variety of food and drink.

LIGHTHOUSE BUILDING TOURS

12 June - December. Entry £5

The Lighthouse, 11 Mitchell Lane, Glasgow, G1 3NU

The Lighthouse building is offering guided tours around the building every Saturday. On the 40-minute tour, visitors are guided through the building by one of the knowledgeable staff members. Learn about the history of The Lighthouse and Charles Rennie Mackintosh and his various works.

GLASGOW SKI AND SNOWBOARD CENTRE

Monday-Thursday 9.30am-8pm, Friday-Sunday 9am-5.30pm

Group lessons from £61

16 Dumbreck Road, Glasgow, G41 5BW

Take advantage of the dry weather and learn a new skill at Glasgow Ski and Snowboard Centre. Whether you’re just starting out or are a frequent visitor of the slopes, there’s something for all levels to try out at the top outdoor, artificial slope in Glasgow.

