A MAN has been left with "serious injuries" after he was attacked in broad daylight by two men with bladed weapons.
The suspects made off in a black hatchback vehicle travelling in the direction of Maryhill following the assault.
The 24-year-old victim was rushed to hospital for treatment.
The assult took place on Spiers Road in Bearsden, Glasgow, around 1.10pm on Wednesday, June 2.
Police in Glasgow are now appealing for information following and are conducting door to door and CCTV enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Detective Sergeant Vincent Smith, of Police Scotland’s Glasgow CID, said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident and we are asking for the public’s help to trace those responsible.
“I would ask if you were in the area at the time of the incident and have any information that could assist with our investigation that you come forward and speak to police.
“If there are any motorists with possible dashcam footage that may help with our enquiries, please get in contact.
“Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1623 of Wednesday, 2 June. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
