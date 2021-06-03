COVID safety measures for the Euros fan zone on Glasgow Green are still "under consideration" with just a week to go, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

It comes after organisers Glasgow Life said there was no requirement for ticket holders to show a negative coronavirus result to gain access.

The zone is due to run from June 11 and will see up to 6,000 football fans soaking up a "festival atmosphere" in the park.

During First Minister's Questions, Scottish Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy asked whether attendees will "require testing for Covid-19 ahead of entry, given conflicting information provided by the Scottish Government and the organisers Glasgow Life".

Ms Sturgeon said: "I will write to Pam Duncan-Glancy and make this available to the whole chamber of the arrangements that are in place.

"These arrangements are still under consideration, to make sure that any fan zone proceeds safely with all the correct mitigations in place."

The First Minister said people across Scotland can order lateral flow tests for free online.

Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for Glasgow Life said: "It is not a requirement for ticket holders to show a negative result from a Covid-19 test to gain access to the fan zone or the stadium on match days.

“However in the interest of public health, we would encourage all fans to take a test prior to attending, to help stop the spread of the virus as the country moves out of lockdown.

“Event plans will be continually assessed by partners against epidemiological conditions and Covid measures will continue to be monitored in the run-up to and throughout the tournament to ensure they remain appropriate.”

Speaking after FMQs, Ms Duncan-Glancy said: “I asked the First Minister today to clarify the situation with testing for the Euro2020 Fanzone because there were 2 different messages on this, earlier this week.

“On Monday the Health Secretary said that the government would ‘make sure there’s appropriate testing’. But the organisers have made clear that testing is not mandatory for ticket holders. And the First Minister today urged people to voluntarily take tests.

“It is really important that people have clear and direct information so that they know what to do to protect themselves and each other. It is still not clear what the situation is.

“People in Glasgow need some reassurance that the large gatherings set to go ahead will do so with all precautions in place to keep them safe.

“I hope that all involved in organising the event will work with attendees, organisers and the people of Glasgow constructively in the days ahead to ensure that if these events go ahead they are as safe as they can be.”