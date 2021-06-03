"Higher than normal" levels of Covid-19 have been picked up during routine waste water testing in a Moray town.
NHS Grampian have said this has "yet to translate into increased case numbers" in Forres.
However, residents are being encouraged to access testing and play their part in breaking the chains of transmission.
Shantini Paranjothy, Consultant in Public Health for NHS Grampian, said: “We carry out waste-water testing throughout the Grampian region because it can give us an early warning sign and help us stop COVID-19 in its tracks.
"This is exactly what we have in Forres and I am calling on people in the town to take action. We know that one in three people with COVID-19 do not have any symptoms and, as a result, could be putting friends, family, or work colleagues at risk without even realising.
READ MORE: Scots health board cuts second jab waiting times to protect community from variant
"Taking a Lateral Flow Device test, ideally twice a week, helps us spot these cases quickly and offer all the necessary support to self-isolate. Testing is available every Tuesday and Friday, between 9.45-11.45am, at the Leys Road car park.
"Booking is not required, and results are generally available within 30 minutes. Outwith these times, anyone can request a home testing kit by visiting the UK Government website.”
Lateral Flow Device tests can be ordered here.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment