A LEADING feminist campaigner has been charged with a hate crime for posting allegedly homophobic and transphobic material on social media.

Marion Millar, from Airdrie, was charged under the Malicious Communications Act for tweets posted in 2019 and 2020, and could face two years in jail if convicted.

It is understood one tweet included a picture of a ribbon in the purple, white and green of the suffragette movement.

Ms Millar, who has autistic twin boys and who runs an accountancy business, was bailed to appear to Glasgow Sheriff Court on July 20.

She is a supporter of sex-based rights for women, and opposes simplifying transgender self-identification.

Her critics claim she is a trans-exclusionary radical feminist, or Terf.

After a two-hour interview at Coatbridge police station, she was met by supporters, many wearing T-shirts with the “#WomenWontWheesht” hashtag she promotes.

She tweeted later: "I have been charged, I am absolutely gutted, I can't describe in words the stress this is causing me."

Marion Calder, of For Women Scotland, which campaigns for sex-based rights, said the police's decision to press charges had been “incredibly disappointing”.

She said: “Marion is naturally upset that the police have decided to press ahead with charges.

"The past few weeks have been a nightmare for Marion and her family and it seems there is no end in sight. Sadly, in Scotland, it seems both free speech and women’s rights are under attack.

“Marion is very grateful for the support and would like to thank those who have stood by her."

The group said it planned to discuss the way forward with Ms Millar and her lawyers today, and it expected there to be a fundraising appeal for legal costs.

Police Scotland confirmed that a 50-year-old woman had been arrested and charged in connection with online communications offences.

It added: “She has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date. "A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.”

Ms Millar has not been charged under the recent Hate Crime Bill passed at Holyrood, which she campaigned against.