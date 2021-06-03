Falkirk High School is set to close for a week from tomorrow (Friday) in a bid to tackle a rising number of Covid cases at the facility.

The decision will move the school to remote learning from June 4 -11.

Pupils and staff along with their families have been urged to undergo PCR testing to help identify any further cases.

NHS Forth Valley said the decision was part of a "series of actions" to try to prevent the new Delta variant, which was first found in India, from spreading more widely.

The variant is thought to be most dominant strain in the country now.

Falkirk Council, NHS Forth Valley, Public Health Scotland and the Scottish Government were all involved in detailed discussions to close Falkirk High down.

In a letter to parents, Dr Henry A Prempeh David Mackay Consultant in Public Health Medicine, said: "Following a recent rise in the number of positive coronavirus cases in pupils and staff at Falkirk High School, a decision has been taken to move the school to remote learning from Friday 4th June until Friday 11th June inclusive to help reduce further spread.

"As there are two in-service days next week this means there will be a total of four days of remote learning.

"We are also asking all pupils and staff along with their families to undergo PCR testing to help identify any further cases, especially in people who may be positive but do not have any symptoms.

"There will be no hub for vulnerable and key workers children, but school staff will be in touch with relevant families and advise of further support available.

"All of the organisations involved are fully aware of the impact this decision may have, especially on those senior pupils who are required to complete assessments as part of the SQA certification process for this year.

"School staff will be in contact with senior pupils who require to complete assessments and arrangements will be communicated to those affected directly."

A mobile PCR testing centre for Covid-19 will be in the main carpark of Falkirk High School from 10am until 5pm each day from Friday 4th June until Tuesday 8th June. No appointment is necessary, although all pupils must be accompanied by an adult.

All household members of pupils and staff at Falkirk High School, along with the wider school Community are also being asked to book at PCR Covid-19 test at one of a number of testing facilities in the local area. There are additional testing facilities at Abbotsford House, the Howgate Centre and Slamannan Community Centre.

Tests should be booked via www.nhsinform.scot/testing or by calling 0300 303 2713.