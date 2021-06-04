A MAN has been arrested in connection with the death of an elderly woman.

Esther Brown, 67, was found dead in her flat in West Princes Street, Woodlands, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have now arrested a 30-year-old man in connection.

Our sister title the Glasgow Times has reported that Ms Brown was well known in her community for her charity work.

She was involved with countless projects in her retirement, including Glasgow Street Pastors, food banks and her beloved St Silas Church.

Reverend Martin Ayers remembers her as a happy and deeply committed woman, who “in the past three weeks had been to more church meetings than me.”

He said: “She was a single lady and she had wider family, there were several cousins she would see around Christmas time. But this isn’t the picture of a lonely old lady found in her flat, she was full of life, so energetic and content with her life.

“She had a lot of drive and she was confident. She was always about helping people practically. A genuine good Samaritan.

“I think the reason so many people in the West End knew her was probably the other side of the coin; because she didn’t have her own children or husband she was just everywhere and knew everyone.”

It was revealed yesterday that she had last been seen outside her Woodlands home at around 5.30pm last Friday.

Her body was found on Tuesday at around 4pm.

Police officers were yesterday scouring the Queen’s Crescent Pleasure Garden outside Esther’s home as forensic officers bagged evidence taken from her flat.

Detective Superintendent Suzie Chow urged anyone with information that could help the police investigation to come forward.