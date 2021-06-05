A HERD of elephants are marching hundreds of miles across China in a long and winding journey that has intrigued animal experts and captivated the country.

How many elephants?

Fifteen are presently making their way together through China, having trekked 500km so far, although the journey is thought to have begun with 16 elephants. Along the way, two returned to their home region and a baby was born.

Where did the journey begin?

The animals are thought to have packed up their trunks at the Mengyangzi Nature Reserve in the south-west corner of Yunnan province, with officials becoming aware of the trek in April when the herd were seen about 100km north.

They are now being monitored?

Authorities are keeping an eye on the herd with the use of drones and believe the group is made up of six adult females, three adult males, three youngsters and three calves. They appear healthy in pictures showing them marching through farmland, villages and along paved roads at night in urban areas.

Where are they at the moment?

They were most recently sighted in Yunnan's capital, Kunming, 300 miles north of the reserve, having caused chaos along the way. Chinese social media features frequent videos of the animals, with reports of them banging on residents' doors, while one was also said to have got tipsy on fermented grain. A government notice in Yunnan said the herd had "caused trouble 412 times” as their trek brings to mind The Jungle Book's "Elephant Song", where the animals "march and drill over field and hill".

They went to a care home?

According to reports in China, the herd visited a care home and began poking their trunks into windows, with one elderly man hiding under a bed.

Advice has been given on how to deal with the elephants?

According to China's state news agency, Xinhua, residents have been told not to leave corn or other food outside their properties overnight to attract the elephants - the largest land animals in Asia that can weigh up to five tons. Contact with the animals has been prohibited and it is also "forbidden to surround and gawk at the elephants" or disturb them with firecrackers.

What’s behind the journey?

Scientists say this is the furthest wild elephant journey made, with theories including the herd being led by an inexperienced leader to a simple hunt for a new place to stay as habitat loss impacts their diet and altercations with farmers increase.

It’s an endangered species?

Asian elephants once roamed across most of Asia, but there are now around 300 left in the wilds of China, mainly in Yunnan.

It’s a costly trip?

The government said no injuries have been reported, but it has been estimated the elephants have damaged more than $1 million worth of crops. Efforts to turn them around have been unsuccessful and it seems likely a bid will be made to encourage them into a new reserve.

However?

Experts warn similar journeys could be made in the future if habitat loss continues and a balance between protecting wildlife and human activities is not found.

What now?

Researcher Becky Shu Chen, who works for the Zoological Society of London and is from Kunming, said that one of the tasks now is to “educate people that elephants will be here, to develop a strategy for people to live harmoniously with elephants”.