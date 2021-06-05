Lockdown restrictions have eased in multiple areas across Scotland today.

New rules came into effect at 00.01am today, and mean Scots have more freedoms in certain parts of the country.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the news in yesterday's Scottish Government briefing, where she reminded Scots of the changes.

As part of the changes, the Western Isles, Orkney, and Shetland will be moving to Level 0.

15 areas in Scotland will move into Level 1 restrictions from midnight on Friday, including Highland, West Dunbartonshire and Argyll & Bute.

Glasgow will move into Level 2 restrictions, after being kept in Level 3 restrictions longer than any other area in Scotland.

But some areas will not be moving levels due to high levels of Covid cases. Edinburgh and Midlothian, North, South and East Ayrshire and North and South Lanarkshire are among those remaining in Level 2 restrictions.

What is Level 0?





In Level 0, you can meet socially in groups of up to eight people from four households indoors, as well as ten people from 14 households in an indoor public place like a café, pub or restaurant, and 15 people from 15 households outdoors.

You can travel anywhere in Scotland in Levels 0, 1 or 2 but must not enter a Level 3 or 4 area unless for a permitted reason

Up to 200 people can attend weddings and funerals, and shops and hospitality can open as normal.

What is Level 1?





Level 1 would see work hours for hospitality extended to 11pm. Groups of eight from three household can meet inside the premises, while outdoor allowances are bumped to groups of 12 from unlimited households.

The number of people who can socialise in a public place increases to eight people from six in Level 2. The number of households which can interact at one time remains at three.

Only six people from up to three households may socialise indoors.

A total of 12 people from different household can meet outdoors in Level 1.

The number of people allowed at weddings and funerals will increase to 100, from 50 in Level 2 and 3.

People living in Level 0-2 areas can travel without restrictions but they must not travel to Level 3 or 4 areas unless they have a permitted reason.

What is Level 2?





The maximum number of people who can meet indoors socially in a home is six which can be from three households, including for overnight stays.

Indoors it will be six adults from three households in an indoor public place like a café, pub, or restaurants.

Restaurants, cafés, pubs, and bars can open indoors until 22:30 with two-hour pre-booked slots.

A maximum of 50 people are allowed to attend a funeral service and alcohol is permitted.

Levels 3 and 4

