Professor Julie Fitzpatrick has been appointed as the Scottish Government’s next chief scientific adviser (CSA).

The role of the CSA is sit on the Scottish Science Advisory Council to provide independent scientific advice to the Government and advocate for Scotland’s research base.

She will take up the part-time role on June 14 succeeding Professor Sheila Rowan who is to leave the post after five years.

In addition to working with other senior advisers as part of the pandemic response, Professor Fitzpatrick will continue as the scientific director of the Moredun Research Group, a research institute in Midlothian that specialises in livestock health and infectious diseases.

Who is Professor Julie Fitzpatrick?

Professor Fitzpatrick qualified as a veterinary surgeon from the University of Glasgow, gained a PhD in mucosal immunology from the University of Bristol, and has a Masters degree in epidemiology through distance-learning from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

She is currently chairwoman of both the UK Science Partnership for Animal and Plant Health and the UK Scientific Advisory Board, and non-executive director of the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Commenting on her appointment, she said: “I’m very much looking forward to engaging with scientists and engineers inside Government and across our science base to hear more about their inspiring work and how new developments could impact on the work of the Scottish Government.

“I know that ministers and officials recognise the value of science and I’m keen to support their work by helping them to access and use science advice and evidence across a range of policy areas.”

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville added: “The past year has highlighted just how important science is to the work of the Scottish Government, and I’m delighted to welcome Professor Fitzpatrick as our new Chief Scientific Adviser.

“As CSA, Professor Fitzpatrick will play a key role in ensuring that science advice informs our work across the board and adds value to our pandemic response.”

Congrats to Professor Julie Fitzpatrick of @MoredunComms, Chief Scientific Adviser for Scotland from 14 June. Julie will work with other advisers as part of the pandemic response and promote science inside and outwith @scotgov https://t.co/htYA5gezKc @ScotGovEdu — Sheila Rowan, CSA (@ScotSciChief) June 4, 2021

Sir Muir Russell, chairman of the Moredun Research Institute said: “Professor Julie Fitzpatrick has provided world class leadership to the Moredun Research Institute, marked by strong international collaborations and the delivery of diagnostics and vaccines that have made a huge difference to livestock husbandry.

“She has played an important leadership role in the work of the Scottish Environment, Food and Agriculture Research Institutes.

“Her skills and connections make her very well equipped for the role of Chief Scientific Adviser.