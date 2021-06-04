The percentage of people testing positive for Covid in Scotland has likely increased in the latest two weeks, new figures show.

Around one in 680 people have tested positive for the virus in the week ending May 29, in the latest data Office for National Statistics (ONS), compared to one in 630 on May 22 - indicating a slight decrease.

However, the week earlier this was just one in 1,960.

The ONS described trends in Scotland as "uncertain".

It is estimated that in the most recent week (May 23-29), the percentage of the community population (private households) in Scotland that had the coronavirus was 0.15%.

The report stated: "In Scotland, the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the community population has likely increased in the latest two weeks, however the trend is uncertain in the most recent week."

Across the rest of the UK, infection rates have increased in England and there are early signs of a increase in Wales. Trends for Northern Ireland are "uncertain" too.

England's rate in the week to May 29 is estimated to be one in 640 people - compared ot one 1,120 people the previous week.

In Northern Ireland, figures have gone from one in 820 to one in 800 and in Wales has risen to one in 1,050 from one in 3,850.

It comes after 992 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours, the highest number since February 17.

The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that the new Delta variant would be responsible for the rise in cases. uring a Scottish Government Covid briefing on Friday.

Ms Sturgeon added there would be and indication that the vaccines are weakening the link between infections and hospitalisations, however, hospital admissions are also rising.