Summer holidays have been thrown into doubt for many after Portugal was moved from the green to amber travel list on Thursday.

It's been widely seen as the most viable destination to have a summer break as the only European country where British tourists could go without having to quarantine.

The traffic light system for international travel restrictions was introduced on May 17 but now that Portugual has been reassessed and no countries have been added to the green list, what does this mean for consumers?

What countries are on the green list and what are the rules on returning to the UK from them?

Australia

Brunei

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar

Iceland

Israel and Jerusalem

New Zealand

Singapore

South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands

St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

If you're travelling from a green list country you don't need to self-isolate but you will need to take and pay for a COVID-19 test within two days of arriving in Scotland. Although travel restrictions are more relaxed returning from these countries, many such as Australia, aren't allowing UK tourists across their borders.

Can I still go to Portugal and what are the requirements for amber list countries?

Technically, yes, but you need to be cautious and it's expensive. It isn't illegal to travel to an amber country but it is advised against by the Scottish Government.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said on Thursday:“International travel for holidaying purposes remains risky and subject to sudden change. We have said before people should think very carefully about travelling."

Under amber rules, travellers must quarantine at home for 10 days, take one pre-departure test and two post-arrival tests.

Should I book?

There is no law against booking a holiday, but you might want to consider what impact it will have on your life to self-isolate for 10 days and also make sure you add in the extra costs of tests before deciding.

It's also best to choose a package holiday, not a flight and hotel booked separately and choose a flexible, well-rated travel company.

Can I get a refund?

You should check with your provider as each company has different policies.

But package holiday companies are not obliged to refund your holiday to an amber rated country

However, if the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) also advises against travel most will refund you. Make sure you check out the fine print but many companies are offering flexible packages to get custom.



Can I still get travel insurance for a holiday to an amber location?

Most insurers will provide cover for your trip but policies are unlikely to cover cancellation due to the pandemic as it is a known risk.

What about vaccine passports?

Scots can request a vaccine certificate from the NHS inform website or call 0808 196 8565 if you’re due to travel in the next three weeks.