A man has been charged over a fatal fire in a Glasgow flat, Police Scotland has said.

The man who died in the blaze at Lincluden Path in McCulloch Street, Pollokshields, has been named as Rahul Thakur, 48.

Officers have now arrested and charged a 53-year-old man in connection with the fire in the city tenement on Tuesday afternoon.

Nine fire engines and other specialist units were sent to the scene in the Pollokshields area when the alarm was raised shortly before 1.30pm.

Residents were evacuated from the three-storey tenement as firefighters tackled the blaze and the following day police confirmed that the body of a man was found inside a flat.

On Saturday morning, Detective Inspector Scott McNulty said: “Our thoughts are very much with Rahul’s family at this time and I would like to extend my sympathies to them.

“A joint investigation was carried out with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

“I would like to thank our partners and everyone who assisted us with our inquiries.”

The arrested man, who has not been named, is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday June 7.

Local community organisation, The Bowling Green, said 15 families were displaced due to the fire and they launched an appeal on social media to collect clothes and shoes for them.

Roddie Keith, SFRS local senior officer for Glasgow, said: “We were alerted at 1.14pm on Tuesday, June 1 to reports of a fire within a three-storey tenement building in McCulloch Street, Glasgow.

“Operations Control mobilised nine fire appliances and further specialist units including an aerial ladder platform to the scene and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire.

“Crews assisted in the removal of a man from an adjacent property but, sadly, he passed away.

“Our thoughts are very much with his family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time.

“A joint investigation alongside Police Scotland colleagues is ongoing.”