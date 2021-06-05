Scotland's National Clinical director has appeared to cast doubt on whether a fan zone will be set up in Glasgow for the football European Championships, saying the decision "still has to happen".

Glasgow City Council announced last month it would hold the fan zone event at Glasgow Green from June 11, which would allow 3,000 people to gather together per day.

Fans will be able to watch the Scotland men’s team play in their first major tournament since the World Cup in France in 1998.

However, Professor Jason Leitch told Radio 4's Today programme that the final decision on the fanzone had yet to be made, and that one area of concern was the inclusion of a beer garden in the plans.

The fan zone was launched last month

He said: "We are having a limited fanzone - perhaps. The decision on that has still to happen, with a family friendly picnic area, and a cultural festival and of course a beer garden and that is one of the things we are slightly concerned about.

"But we are doing that inside a pandemic so we need to do it carefully."

READ MORE: Glasgow Green fan zone plans submitted to council

Last week Nicola Sturgeon said plans for the fan zone will be “continually reviewed” in response to concerns about the proposals.

After confirming Glasgow would be moving down from Level 3 restrictions to Level 2, the First Minister insisted public safety continued to be the Government’s “overriding priority” ahead of plans for the tournament and fan zone.

Of the three group matches and one knockout match Hampden will be hosting, Professor Leitch said that those attending matches would be "advised, cajoled and persuaded" to have a Covid test before and after.

Professor Leitch said said: "We have spent a lot of time thinking about how we do that and what we do with it, as have our colleagues at the FA.

"Let's just take a moment to say for me Scotland being at a major championships is something to be celebrated, it does feel like a special moment, but we are doing it inside a public health emergency.

READ MORE: Covid measures for Glasgow Euro 2020 fan zone still 'under consideration'

"We are doing it with limited crowds at Hampden, but outdoors, very well managed and ticketed, we will know who everybody is."

Prof Leitch added: "They will be advied, cajoled, persuaded to take a test before they go and after they come back."