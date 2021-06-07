PEOPLE living in Lanarkshire are being urged to bring forward their second Covid vaccine as the health board ramps up the number of available appointments.

From Wednesday June 9 until June 15, an extra 1000 appointments a day will be available at the region's main vaccination hub at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility.

The appointments are for second doses only and are open to residents who received their first dose before 1 April, but who:

• don’t have a second dose appointment yet

• have an appointment and wish to bring it forward

• did not attend their initial second dose appointment

It comes amid a push UK-wide to increase second dose coverage due to the rising prevalence of the Delta variant first detected in India.

The strain, officially known as B1.617.2, has overtaken the previously dominant Alpha ('Kent') variant and evidence to date indicates that a single vaccine dose provides only 33 per cent protection against symptomatic Covid infection caused by the Delta strain.

It is also believed to be around 40% more transmissible than the Alpha varaint and increases the risk of hospitalisation with Covid by around 2.5 times.

However, two doses are believed to offer substantially higher protection against symptomatic infection - such as a fever, cough, and loss of smell - of around 90%, with even higher protection against severe illness.

Dr Mark Russell, Lead for the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Lanarkshire, said: “We have been able to increase the number of second dose appointments we can offer due to the support we are receiving from the Armed Forces.

"This means we can give people the opportunity to bring forward their second doses if they wish, which will help to protect more people as quickly as possible.”

Residents are asked to reschedule appointments online in the first instance using the details on their appointment letter.

Anyone who does not yet have an appointment letter for their second dose, can visit www.nhsinform.scot/covid-19-vaccine/invitations-and-appointments/rearrange-or-opt-out-of-your-coronavirus-vaccination-appointment

Dr Russell added: “Vaccination against Covid-19 has never been more important. To help continue on our road back to normality we need to make sure as many people as possible are vaccinated.

"It is also important to attend for both doses, for longer lasting protection.”