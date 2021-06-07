COVID rates in Edinburgh have overtaken Glasgow for the first time since the new Delta variant began spreading in Scotland.

The latest seven-day data shows that virus rates in the capital were 166.7 per 100,000 by June 4, compared to 156.4 per 100,000 in Glasgow.

The city moved into Level Two on Saturday despite a continued rise in infections.

Since May 26, Glasgow's case rate has increased by 24 per cent from 134.1 per 100,000 - then the highest Covid rate in Scotland.

It has now dropped to fifth place behind Clackmannanshire, Dundee City, South Ayrshire, and Edinburgh.

At the same time, Edinburgh's case rate has more than doubled from 65.9 per 100,000 as of May 26.

However, in South Ayrshire cases virus rates have more than tripled over the same period, from 46.2 at May 26 to 178.5 per 100,000 by June 4.

They are among the 13 local authority areas in the Central Belt to be kept in Level Two restrictions to allow vaccination coverage to be extended while case rates remain above 50 per 100,000.

Edinburgh case rates

The Level Two areas are: Glasgow; Edinburgh; Dundee; Stirling; Midlothian; East Dunbartonshire; Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire; Clackmannanshire; North and South Lanarkshire; and North, South and East Ayrshire.

The rest of Scotland has moved to Level One, while some island communities now at Level Zero.

In Edinburgh, virus rates are currently highest in the New Town East and Gayfield catchment (806.5 per 100,000); Fairmilehead (696.5); and Hyvots and Gilmerton (620.5).

In Glasgow, case rates remain highest in postcode areas in the south of the city: Cardonald North (462 per 100,000), Pollokshields East (456.6) and Garthamlock, Auchinlea and Gartloch (431.9).

Glasgow virus rates