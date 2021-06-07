The University of Dundee has become the second Scottish university to apologise to those who mayhave become a victim of racism while working or studying in the city.

The principal said discrimination will not be tolerated after a survey by the university’s racial equality charter has revealed “prominent concerns” over racism and discrimination at the school.

In a survey response to a statement about racism on campus, 24% of students from black and white minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds agreed they had experienced or witnessed some form of abuse while at the university.

One white student told the surveyors : “This is Dundee. This is Scotland. Everything should be taught from OUR perspective. If Africans and Asians don't like it they can go somewhere else”

Another responded: “Pay for them to permanently return to their homelands.”

And another remarked: “There are no deep structural and systematic racial inequalities that exist in the University of Dundee.

“If non-whites don’t like it they should leave the country.”

In February, the University of Glasgow issued an apology are a survey report revealed that of 496 students surveyed 30% had been subject to racial harassment at least once since starting their course - around half were Asian, and 56% were black.

The attacks range from racist name-calling to what was described as "micro-aggressions" aimed at wilfully excluding ethnic minority students. Ten said they or a fellow student had been subjected to racist violence while studying at the university.

The University of Dundee in its survey of 506 students and 876 stafffou nd that 40% of BAME students and 34% of BAME staff reported experiencing or witnessing discrimination of some kind while off-campus. Only 8% of white staff and 11% of white students claimed the same.

The report said: "A common theme to emerge from the staff and student surveys was that compared to white individuals, those of BAME backgrounds experienced a much greater incidence of racial victimisation/harassment both on and off the University Campus."

Professor Iain Gillespie, principal and vice-chancellor of the university, said the results were, disturbing, shocking and uncomfortable.

One staff member of a BAME background claimed to have been “spat at in the street” and another said they had reported various incidents of racism in the past and got nowhere.

Professor Gillespie said: “I apologise on behalf of the university to every member of our community who has been a victim of racism while living and studying here.

“It is unacceptable in our society that people should experience this, and we must show zero tolerance of such attitudes and behaviour.

“The results of this survey show that problems that exist across much of our society are also problems within our university community, the city and the surrounding area.

“There is much in the report that makes for disturbing, shocking, and uncomfortable reading.

“My absolute commitment is that this survey must be the start of a process of acceptance of the issues which are laid out in these results, and lead to greater actions to make the university, the city and Scotland a truly fair and equitable place for all, regardless of race.

“The university has many policies in place regarding racial equality, diversity and inclusion.

“We have taken positive steps over many years to ensure fairness and a welcoming environment for all. The results of this survey show that it has not been enough. We must do more.”

Professor Hari Hundal, University of Dundee race equality charter lead, added: “There is a clear need for transformation, and it is imperative that responsibility for driving this change falls on all of us and not solely on the shoulders of those of BAME ethnicity.

“I am confident that we can come together as a community to help bring transformation that reflects on the views, ideas, and the demand for change from the current status quo.”