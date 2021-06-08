Summer is looking like a mixed bag for Scots this year. On the plus side, we've been enjoying a couple of weeks of hot, dry weather, putting the more optimistic in mind of the summer of 1976. On the downside, holidays abroad are looking less likely as the Indian variant spreads and the UK government tightens its travel rules. So what awaits us this summer?

We face summer shortages?

Yes, we do, and it's not water shortages this time. Firms are having difficulty getting hold of summer goods like garden furniture, camping gear, picnic baskets and outdoor toys. About 60% of suppliers have experienced import delays in the past month, according to customs clearance platform KlearNow.

Why?

Covid and Brexit get some of the blame of course but the main problem was the Suez Canal blockage in March which meant goods were stuck in containers and delayed.

There are other factors?

KlearNow's founder and chief executive Sam Tyagi told the BBC: "A combination of Covid-19 restrictions, the backlog from the Suez Canal blockage, increasing global demand for shipping containers, disruption to shipping caused by India's public health crisis and a shortage of packaging materials means UK businesses are struggling to meet summer demand. With competition for container space so high, some smaller businesses are simply being priced out of landing the goods and materials that they need."

Battle of the brollies?

As pubs and cafes look to move tables and chairs outside, they are snatching up garden furniture items, leaving campers and caravaners short.

Can we cool down with an ice cream?

Hopefully, but The Grocer trade website reported last month that the UK could face a shortage of Cadbury 99 Flakes, due to surging sales at ice cream vans.

But even worse?

The Grocer also reported that wholesalers and convenience stores have warned of beer shortages as brewers struggle to keep up with the surge in demand since hospitality reopened. And that's before the Euros have even kicked off...

And pets?

We’ve already seen a shortage of petfood pouches in major supermarkets thanks to the growth in pet ownership over lockdown. It'll take some time for manufacturers and supermarkets to catch up with the increased demand.

What about barbecues?

Now outdoor restrictions have eased, sales of sausages and burgers are surging, according to Kantar, the data analytics and brand consulting company. It says big sporting events will inevitably cause further peaks in demand, especially now that so many of us are on staycations and are allowed to socialise with friends and loved ones.

And it's not just us?

Empty shelves have been reported in the US with computer-chip shortage affecting cars, iPads, and basically anything with a computerised component. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the semiconductor shortage has caused "insane difficulties" for the electric carmaker, and Apple said it will delay production on its iMac and iPad.

Driver shortages?

In the US, CNN reported that up to 25% of petrol tanker trucks are not moving because of a lack of qualified drivers. In the UK, there is a shortage of licensed, qualified HGV drivers with the industry 78,000 drivers short. There are fears this will start to affect the deliveries of goods.

