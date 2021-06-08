A number of countries have been moved to different lists for international travel from this morning.

Travellers made their way home to Scotland after guidance on international travel was updated last week.

This included Portugal which was moved from the green list to the amber list which requires ten days of quarantine upon arrival in Scotland.

Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Trinidad and Tobago were moved to the red list from 4am this Tuesday.

What list is each country on?





The only countries currently on the green list, which does not require travellers to self-isolate unless they receive a positive Covid test, are as follows:

Australia, Brunei, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Israel and Jerusalem, New Zealand, Singapore, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha.

​Will these restrictions change?





The traffic light system for international travel restrictions was introduced on May 17.

The lists of countries are updated every three weeks, with the last update being announced on Thursday, June 3.

Therefore no changes are expected before the end of this month.

What does each level mean for travellers?





All travellers are also required to fill out a passenger locator form regardless of the country's level.

Red list countries

Only British or Irish Nationals are allowed to enter the UK after visiting a red list country ten days prior to arriving in Scotland.

This type of travel is only allowed for certain jobs or for essential medical treatment and you should not travel to these areas for leisure purposes.

Upon your arrival, after visiting one of these countries you will need to quarantine in a hotel for ten days and take two Covid-19 tests during this self-isolation.

Amber list countries

Travellers are urged to "think carefully" before booking trips to countries on this list for holidays or leisure as they may risk bringing new cases and variants into Scotland.

Additionally, most insurers will provide cover for your trip but policies are unlikely to cover cancellation due to the pandemic as it is a known risk.

You will need to take a Covid-19 test before travelling, and pay £170 for day two and day eight travel tests.

Upon your return to Scotland, you will need to self-isolate but this does not need to be done in a hotel.

Green list countries

​Many countries on the green list are strict about who may enter and whether you may need to self-isolate upon your arrival.

See the FCDO advice if you are considering travelling to any of these countries.

You will need to book and pay for a Covid-19 test within two days of your arrival to Scotland, but you only need to self isolate if the result is positive or if you are contacted by NHS Scotland Test and Protect.